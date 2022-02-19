Duane Ramfjord of Palo, Minn., was almost 90. Born in Duluth, Minn., to Julius and Emma Ramfjord, he graduated in 1950 from Duluth Central High School and from UMD in 1954. Duane married Carley Lucas on Aug. 6, 1956. Photo of Duane slalom racing 1948.
Duane taught at Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School (A-HL) from 1958-1990 and was assistant principal from 1971-77. Duane started skiing at 5 years old in the hay ﬁelds surrounding his family home. His ski friends from kindergarten, Carl Schramm and Gordy Slotness, were at his side to support Duane after Carley departed in October. Duane skied X-country, ski jumping and slalom at Duluth Central High School. He ﬁne-tuned the art of ﬂying off ski jumps at Chester Bowl with the Duluth Ski Club along with brother Elwood who tried out for the Olympic Ski Jumping Team in 1951. From 1950-54 Duane skied 4 events for UMD: X-country, Jumping, Slalom and Downhill. In 1954, Duane came in 2nd place in the overall points for 4 events in the Central US Intercollegiate Championship Meet right behind his good friend Gordy Slotness. Duane’s teammate and best man, Don Nygaard, was the MN state champion in cross-country and qualiﬁed for the Olympic team in cross-country events so the level of competition and achieving 2nd place was a true honor. Duane contracted polio at 2 years old and it affected the strength of his left leg. This close group of friends pushed each other to excel and win! In 1958, Duane was asked by Ed (Gretchen) Karkoska to help create the ﬁrst of many runs at Giant’s Ridge, Biwabik, Minn., where his family skied every winter weekend. Duane and sons worked at the Ridge, repairing lifts and equipment, creating new runs, spreading hay for soil erosion by hand and much more. Duane was the last of the original Giant’s Ridge Founders group. In 1964 he started the A-HL High School Ski Team and coached until 1976. In 2009, Duane was honored at the Head of the Lakes Alpine Collaboration, held at Spirit Mountain in Duluth, as a pioneer in the development of Alpine skiing in this region. Duane and Carley enjoyed their annual trips to Montana with their Ski Hut friends. Duane skied downhill and X-country until age 83.
Survived by their children: Lisa (Bruce) Elstun, Kari (Peter) Wood, Jaime (Gale) Ramfjord and David (Denise) Ramfjord; his grandchildren: Raleigh (Kimberly) Elstun; Peter (Julie) Ramfjord, Lucas Ramfjord, Krystal Ramfjord; Steven, Ian, and Jason Ramfjord; Vincent and Raquel Wood; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces and a nephew. Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Carley; his parents; brothers Robert and Elwood Ramfjord, Olai Iverson of Norway; sisters Ingrid Negard and Vilma Ness; infant daughter Susan; and son Brian and his wife, Margaret Ramfjord.
A Giant thank you to the special caregivers at Elysian Senior Homes of Duluth, Kindred Hospice and family and friends who made his last months as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com
