Duane ‘Punky’ Mackie

Duane “Punky” Mackie, 85, of Babbitt, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, with his loving wife Darlene at his side.

He was born on June 21, 1937, to Einard and Tillie Mackie at their home on the old Babbitt townsite on the hill.

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Mackie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries