Duane “Punky” Mackie, 85, of Babbitt, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, with his loving wife Darlene at his side.
He was born on June 21, 1937, to Einard and Tillie Mackie at their home on the old Babbitt townsite on the hill.
Punky was a 1955 graduate of the Embarrass High School. He married Darlene Lepisto in Ely in 1956, had four daughters and was a diesel mechanic at Reserve Mining for 30 years. Punky was a total car enthusiast, building his own dune buggy and owning over 100 cars and trucks throughout his life. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved snowmobiling, snowshoeing, hunting, fishing and put many miles on his bicycle. He spent much of his retirement enjoying peace and solitude at their cabin.
Punky is survived by his wife, Darlene; his daughters: Cindy Perrault (Gerald), Bonnie Mackie (Russell Critchell), Lynn Carter and Shannon Mackie; grandchildren: Jessica Thom, Angela Olson, Nicholas Thom, Austin Carter; great-grand daughter, Roxanne Roberts; and great-great-grandson, Alexavier Morales.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Mackie (Barbara); and sister, Joyce Hakala (Leslie).
A heartfelt thank you goes out to the Ely Bloomenson Hospital for their compassionate care. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2-5 p.m. at Fish Tales Tavern (Tank’s) in Babbitt, Minn.
To plant a tree in memory of Duane Mackie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.