Duane M. Hansen

Duane Hansen, 63, of Minneapolis, Minn., died unexpectedly at his home.
He was born in Leadville, Colo., on Sept. 27, 1958, to Charles and Barbara(Gregory) Hansen. Following his graduation from Hill City High School Duane joined the Army, he was honorably discharged in 1979. After his discharge Duane attended Itasca Community College, he later attended Bemidji State University earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Duane was an employee of the Hennepin@ 10th parking ramp for over 30 years. He was a member of The Gate Church in Minneapolis; Duane was very devout in his faith and the church was an important aspect of his life.
Duane is survived by his father, Charles Hansen, Virginia, Minn.; siblings: David Hansen, Morgantown, W.V., Donald Hansen, Hibbing, Minn., Cindy (James) May, Denver, Colo., Darin (Stephanie) Hansen, Litchfield, Minn.; eight nieces and nephews; two great-nieces and one great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara; siblings, Kathleen Hansen and Debra Louise Hansen.
Funeral services for Duane will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the beginning of the service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be at the Macville Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
