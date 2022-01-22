Duane D. Rice, 86, of Nisswa, Minn., formerly of Hibbing, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Fairview Range in Hibbing.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Range Funeral Home in Hibbing with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Rice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
