Duane Charles Kedrowski

Duane Kedrowski, resident of Palo, Minn., passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Duane was born in Little Falls, Minn., on July 11, 1956, to Eugene Kedrowski and Doris (Broberg) Holmi. After high school he served in the United States Army from 1973 to 1977 when he was honorably discharged. He enjoyed outdoor activities, such as, fishing, hunting, shooting his guns and picking all different kinds of berries. Duane spent some time in the Pacific Northwest with his best friend Russell Hansen picking mushrooms. He also worked on various construction, welding, fabrication and retail jobs.
Duane is survived by siblings: Keith (Lynette) Kedrowski; Doreen (“Hoss” Maki) Kedrowski; Linda (Randy) Martins; his children: Rhonda (Ben) Fritz, Lucas Judnick, Gabby (Ben) Asplin, Alex Kedrowski and Nick Kedrowski; and grandchildren, Davyn Fritz, Louie and Mosley Asplin; one nephew, Thomas Maurer; and four nieces: Audrie Kedrowski, Amy (Jay) Ahern, Emily Kedrowski and Erin Kedrowski.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no funeral services scheduled, but a Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m until dusk Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7384 E. Central Lakes Rd, Eveleth.
An interment will be held at a later date at the MN State Veterans Cemetery-Duluth.
We would like to thank Minneapolis VA, St. Luke’s Oncology department, Spectrum Home Care and Essentia Hospice for the wonderful care Duane received!
