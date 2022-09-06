For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. – John 3:16
A celebration for the life of an indescribable man of faith will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Rockwell Church (formerly Emmanuel Baptist ) in Midway, Minn. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with service beginning at 11 a.m.
Duane Arvola left this world to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. He so looked forward to seeing the One who saved his soul through faith.
Duane was known as an ambitious one who began working as a child to help support his mom, brother, and sisters. Duane was known as a fair and honest businessman in surrounding communities, beginning his canoe outfitting and marine business to serve Christ and help support the Christian ministry of Lowell and Connie Lundstrom. Many people found Christ because of his hard work and devotion. Duane’s concern for the souls of people was shown in the way he lived his life and raised his children. Duane and Elsie also sponsored four children through World Vision Ministries.
His wife, Elsie, and five children: Diane Blackmun, Susan (Brent) Dybevik, Bob (Sue) Arvola, Peggy Mitrovich, Danny (Colleen) Arvola, along with 16 grandchildren, one who has been waiting for Grandpa to see him for 34 years, 36 great-grandchildren with one more on the way all wait to join him.
Duane had many ideas he saw through, although his best known is Duane’s Marine.
And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.– Colossians 3:17
