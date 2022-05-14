On Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, remarkable Dr. Stanley James Yeshe Jr., DDS, age 74, passed away at Abbott Northwestern Hospital due to complications from his long-term brain injury and chronic lung problems.
Stan (Jim) was born on Feb. 25, 1947, in Hibbing, Minn., to Stanley J. & Anne E. (Rupich) Yeshe. As their family grew, he became the eldest of three brothers. Heart-breakingly the family lost his dad too soon in 1958. At 11 years old, Stan had been very close to his dad. Then their mom, Anne, became a single mom, the bread-winner and Stan, her helper. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1966.
Stan’s goals were completing an Associate Degree at Hibbing State Junior College and a degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. With his high degree of intelligence and drive, he graduated as a Chemical Engineer WITH DISTINCTION in 1970 and landed an engineering position in Research at General Mills in Golden Valley, MN.
But before long, another career path piqued his interest and Stan decided to leave General Mills to put himself through Dental School, again at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. He was gifted and determined enough to complete dental school while supporting himself as a bartender at the Radisson Hotel in Minneapolis.
After his third year of dental school, on his summer break, Stan made a back-packing trip through Europe with a friend. He thoroughly enjoyed the experience, creating amazing, wonderful memories.
In August of 1977, Stan graduated from the University of Minnesota SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY as a Doctor of Dental Surgery and found a position in Ellsworth, WI. Stan eventually bought that dental practice and managed a successful dental office for over 20 some years. He became a valued member of the community, providing excellent dental services, gathering friends, participating in the Ellsworth Funsters, and enjoying other community activities. He continued to update his dental skills, too.
But, Stan also never gave up his love of adventure, the outdoors, and nature with camping and fishing trips to the Boundary Waters/Canada, hunting adventures in Minnesota/Wisconsin, elk hunting in Wyoming, white-water rafting and exploring the Grand Canyon in Colorado, participating in a Wind-Jammer cruise out of Florida, as well as other adventures with friends.
In addition to his school and work life, Stan had also been a member of the Minnesota Army National Guard.
He always lived life to the fullest and was fun to be around. Stan was also successful in investing, something he enjoyed, and a natural in tennis, skating/ hockey, & skiing. With good mechanical skills & an inventive nature, Stan enjoyed do-it-yourself projects, too. He also appreciated art, music, and movies.
Friends agree that Stan was a wonderful man with an incredible intellect and a certain level of “cool.” He had a TYPE A personality, but with a great sense of humor/wit and a distinctive deep laugh, that was infectious. Stan’s strength, his competitiveness, superior intellect, and determination helped him to accomplish much on his own, while building lasting friendships and just enjoying life!
Throughout his mother Anne’s life, Stan was always there to help and enjoyed visiting her often. He stayed close with his brothers, Pat and Alan, also engineers, He made a difference in all their lives.
In his later years, this extremely intelligent, self-reliant man struggled with mental illness. In the last 10 years, his life was further complicated by a brain injury due to an infection entering the blood stream. Afterwards with courage, strength, and spirit, he overcame many physical and mental health obstacles to fight for a life he could participate in and enjoy. He never lost his iron will, his intelligence, his sense of humor, and his spirit to live. Stan made many friends at Benedictine Health Center of Mpls., where he spent his final years with continuous support & love from sister-in-law, Donna & brother, Pat as well as other family members & friends - time well spent!
Stan was preceded in death by his wonderful, beloved mother and father, Anne E. (Rupich) Yeshe (1987) and Stanley J. Yeshe, Sr. (1958).
He is survived by his brother, Patrick J. Yeshe and sister-in-law, Donna Franceschetti of Woodbury, Minn.;, brother Alan D. and sister-in-law, Robin (Lucas) Yeshe of La Crescent, Minn.; nephew, Dr. Robert A. Yeshe and wife Dr. Rachel Pricer of Ann Arbor, Mich.; and nephew, Aaron L. Yeshe and fiancée Meghan Simpson of Minneapolis, Minn. He is also survived by his 95-year-old aunt, Barbara (Rupich) Johnson of Burnsville, Minn. (formerly of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes) and numerous cousins, other relatives, and good friends.
Funeral services for Stanley will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Daniel Weiske will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Refreshments and a light lunch will be available at the funeral home afterwards along with memories & momentos of Stan. All are welcome to celebrate Stan in person or join via livestream: please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com, and click on Stanley’s obituary and follow the link for livestreaming.
Additional Services:
In the Twin Cities on Sunday, June 12th, a Celebration of Life - a time to gather and share memories of Stan (Jim) will be held from 1:30 - 4:30pm in the Garden Room (inside) & covered patio (outside) at Jimmy’s Event Center, 3565 Labore Road, off County Road E East,
Vadnais Heights, MN 55110.
Ph. 651-482-1233
NOTE: It’s connected to a Holiday Inn Express & Suites & Jimmy’s Food and Drink restaurant
NOTE: For the safety of all, masks are encouraged. A limited supply of N95 masks & regular masks will be available. Hopefully, all attendees will have had their vaccines/boosters. Thank you.
Memorials are preferred and directed to:
Benedictine Health Center of Mpls. (now called Benedictine Living Community, Mpls.) through the Giving area of their website.
OR
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) through the Donate area of their website,
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing, located at 2615 1st Avenue, Hibbing, MN 55746, 218-262-2214. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
