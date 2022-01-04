Dr. Stanley J. Yeshe Jr. DDS

Stanley j. Yeshe Jr, 74, died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrangements are pending with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

