A Funeral Mass will be offered for Stan Bezek Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Virginia, with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz, Celebrant. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass. A lunch will follow.

Interment will take place in the Biwabik Lakeside Cemetery. (Please see Mesabi Tribune obituary, December 19, 2020.)

The family requests that masks be worn. Masks will also be available at the door.

Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

