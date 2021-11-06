Dr. Rosemary Therese Fruehling

Dr. Rosemary Therese Fruehling, 88 of Minnetonka, Minn., passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her family on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1933, to Italian immigrants, Tony and Mary (Scalise) Leoni who settled on the Mesabi Iron Range in Gilbert, Minn.

Rosemary is survived by her only daughter, Shirley; her three grandchildren: Anya, Johnny, and Mardryka; and her four great-grandchildren: Charlie, Riley, Haldo, and Calise Rose (her beloved namesake).

She was preceded in death by her two parents; and three brothers, Joseph, Francisco, and Sabatino Leoni.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish celebrating.

A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. with a Rosary recitation at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church.

Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.

