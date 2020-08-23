Dr. Robert (Bob) Douglas Junnila, 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his home in Tower, Minn.
Born Nov. 13, 1945, to William and Helen Junnila in Wooster, Ohio, Bob spent his youth in Storrs, Conn. He attended high school in White Bear Lake. He was drafted into the Army and served honorably from 1969 to 1971. Bob was a graduate of Hamline University (1967), Case Western Reserve University (1979 MD-PhD) and Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine (1979-1983 OB-GYN residency, Chief Resident).
He practiced OB-GYN at Park Nicollet Medical Center in Minnetonka from 1983 to 2010. His later career would take him to St. Cloud, New Zealand and Virginia, Minn. Bob made lifelong friendships with many of his colleagues and healthcare professionals.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Bob had a passion for the outdoors, fishing, traveling and collecting rocks and historical artifacts. He was known for his humility, kindness, generosity, work ethic and adventurous spirit.
Bob is survived by his wife, Colleen of 48 years; sons, Brian (Elizabeth) and Brad; granddaughters, Camryn, Audrey and Emma; and brother, Tom (Phyllis).
A memorial service for immediate family will be held at the island cabin on Lake Vermilion.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be scheduled in 2021 at Greenwood Township Community Center with food, music, pickleball and other outdoor activities.
