Dr. Patric Iammatteo D.O.

Dr. Patric Iammatteo, long-time Hibbing resident and family physician, died on July 5, 2020, at the age of 94. With his passing, the world has lost a vibrant and remarkable man. He will be remembered throughout the region for the compassionate and thoughtful medical care he provided to so many people for over half a century.
Dr. Iammatteo and his parents emigrated to the U.S. from Vinchiaturo, Italy, in 1932 and settled in Keewatin. There he grew up, attending Keewatin High School (Class of 1944) and working at least one summer in the mines. Medicine, however, was his passion, and after a short stint in the Army at the tail end of World War II, he began his studies to be a Doctor of Osteopathy. Although his medical training took him to different parts of the country, exposing him to many potential places to settle and practice, he always considered the Iron Range his home, and in 1954, with his training finished, he returned to set up a private family practice in Hibbing. He finally retired from private practice in 2000 but continued to practice medicine part-time with MinnTac and, more extensively, through the Fairview Mesaba Clinic until 2009.
Curiously, Dr. Iammatteo met his wife of 63 years, Irene, in Kansas City during medical school, even though she herself was a Hibbing native. The couple raised five children in Hibbing. The children were spaced five years apart, and he was heard to joke that it was like raising five separate families. His children remember him as a loving father, full of wisdom and generosity, and with many endearing quirks. He always expected the best of his children. They joke that he was brilliant at applying corrective tools to the human body but didn’t know one end of a Phillips head screwdriver from the other.
Dr. Iammatteo is survived by two sisters (Victoria and Rose); five children (Carol, Patricia, James, Monica, and Nicole); and five grandchildren (Teresa, Cynthia, Kaden, Tessa, and Drew). He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene.
A private funeral service was held at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Jeremy Bock celebrated the Mass of Christian Burial.
Interment was in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Patric, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.