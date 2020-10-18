Mary Jo Wiermaa Godt, 68, passed away on Wednesday, Oct.14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1952, to Julien and Elsie Wiermaa.
Mary Jo graduated from JF Kennedy High School in Babbitt and Carleton College in Northfield, Minn. She obtained her masters and PhD from the University of Georgia. She was a professor at the U of GA in botany(genetics) in Athens.
Even though Mary Jo lived in Georgia for many years, she loved coming home to northern Minnesota. Family was everything to her. She loved to read, garden, and cook wonderful meals. She rescued, cared for, and loved her many dogs and cats.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband of 44 years, Robert; her stepdaughter, Heidi Godt (Sue); mother, Elsie; sisters, Amy Hoit (Mel), Susan Milleville (Greg), Alyssa Hawn (Jeff); brother, John Wiermaa; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Brian; and father, Julien.
If you would like to honor Mary Jo’s life, please plant a tree or make a donation to your local animal shelter.
A private memorial service will be held to celebrate her life.
