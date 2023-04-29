Dr. Leonard Patrick Jennings Jr.
Dr. Leonard Patrick Jennings, Jr. passed away April 26, 2023, at the age of 88.
Dr. Leonard Patrick Jennings Jr.
Dr. Leonard Patrick Jennings, Jr. passed away April 26, 2023, at the age of 88.
He died peacefully with his wife of 56 years by his side. Dr. Jennings was born on August 26, 1934, in Nanticoke, Pa. Leonard was the 2nd child born to Leonard Patrick Sr. and Lillian Honorata Jennings (nee Dewicz). He attended King’s College in Wilkes Barre, Pa., and graduated from Georgetown University Medical School.
Doc, as he was affectionately known, met his future bride at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla., while serving his residency in orthopedic surgery. It was that nurse’s Catholic faith that drew him to her. He and Mary Lou married in December of 1966.
Dr. Jennings is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Jennings (nee Hagen), his sons Leonard Patrick Jennings III (Tami), Kevin Christopher Jennings, Michael Anthony Jennings (Arian), and daughter in-law, Cindy Renee Jennings, and his six grandchildren who he loved so much; Jacob (16) Lenny (14), Samuel (12), William (11), Lillian (6), and Liam (5), and his brother, Dr. John Jennings.
He was preceded in death by his son, George Louis Jennings, and his sister, Lois Patricia Jennings.
Doc was smart, kind, compassionate, and always put others ahead of himself. An inspiration to all who knew him and loved him. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Sr. Thea Bowman Black Catholic Educational Foundation https://theabowmanfoundation.org/ . Dr. Jennings proudly served on its board and supported this wonderful cause.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with Rosary Prayers at 6:30 p.m. at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11 AM in Our Lady of The Rosary, 2801 E. 4th St. Duluth, MN 55812.
Arrangements by Doughery Funeral Home, 600 E. Second St. Duluth, MN 55805. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.