Dr. John (Jack) F. Jordan III passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the age of 83, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Jack was born April 10, 1938, in Clinton, Iowa. He received his DDS from the University of Iowa. After university, Jack served as a dentist in the U.S. Navy. Upon discharge from the Navy, he started practicing dentistry in Virginia, Minn., and later started a practice in Cook. Jack always said he practiced painless dentistry, as *_he_* never felt any pain while working on people's teeth.
Prior to and following his retirement from dentistry, Jack pursued many philanthropic and business interests, ranging from the timber industry, health care management, miscellaneous business investments, alternative fuels, and a fly-in fishing operation in Canada, which fit him perfectly as his passion was fishing, especially "up north."
Jack will be deeply missed by his friends and family. He will be fondly remembered as a caring and generous individual with a great sense of humor.
Jack is survived by his wife, Joan; four children: Jim Anderson, John (Wendy) Jordan, Becky (Jeff Scott), and Ross (Ronda) Anderson; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and sister Judy McGilvrey.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John F. Jr. and Ruth; brother in-law Jess McGilvrey; and good friends Jerry Schoon and Lloyd Gustafson.
A celebration of life is scheduled at the Lake Vermilion Fire Brigade Hall at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6.
