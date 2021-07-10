Dr. Jennifer Jo Wingren

Dr. Jennifer Jo Wingren, 48, of Gilbert, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home.

Join us in celebrating the life of Jen from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Biwabik (Hutter) Township Hall. 6555 Oak Dr. Gilbert, MN.

To plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Wingren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries