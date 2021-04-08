Dr. Jennifer Jo Wingren, 48, of Gilbert, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Dec. 27, 1972, to Vernon and Joanne (Hill) Wingren in Virginia. She was welcomed home by big brother, Greg, who would be her forever friend. en attended school in Biwabik, graduating from the Aurora-High School, Class of 1991. She then attended Bemidji State University where she earned her BS degree. She furthered her education in Lincoln, Neb., where she spent several years earning her PhD in Sociology. Her family enjoyed the many trips they made to Nebraska making many lifelong joyful memories. Jen taught in Whitewater, Wis., and then at Metropolitan State in Minneapolis. Jen made a difference in many lives through her work. Jen was most at home at Bass Lake where she grew up and shared so many happy memories with family and friends.
Survivors include her parents, Vern and Joanne Wingren; brother, Greg Wingren; aunt, Cathy (J. Young) DeBaere; uncle, Art (Faye) Hill; niece, Alissa Wingren; as well as many beloved cousins, including two close cousins who miss her dearly, Teri DeBaere and Teresa Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Evelyn Wingren; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Doris Hill; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Current COVID19 mandates of wearing masks and social distancing will be followed.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
