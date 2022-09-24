Dr. James Frederick ‘Jimmy’ Napoli

Dr. James Frederick Napoli, (Jimmy), of Zimmerman, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 7, 2022, at 72 years young.

Jimmy was born Sept. 17, 1949, to Nick and Alice (Winberg) Napoli, in Hibbing, Minn. He was the youngest, and only boy, of four children. He grew up in Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1967. He went on to study at the University of Minnesota and the Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, Mo. He began his 43-year career as a Doctor of Chiropractic in 1978. He worked with passion in his Fridley, Coon Rapids, and Andover area practices, serving patients with kindness, compassion, and a little bit of humor. He was admired by patients, and respected by his peers; a friend to everyone. He had recently retired in the Spring of 2021.

