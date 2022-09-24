Dr. James Frederick ‘Jimmy’ Napoli

Dr. James Frederick Napoli, (Jimmy), of Zimmerman, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 7, 2022, at 72 years young.
Jimmy was born Sept. 17, 1949, to Nick and Alice (Winberg) Napoli, in Hibbing, Minn. He was the youngest, and only boy, of four children. He grew up in Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1967. He went on to study at the University of Minnesota and the Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, Mo. He began his 43-year career as a Doctor of Chiropractic in 1978. He worked with passion in his Fridley, Coon Rapids, and Andover area practices, serving patients with kindness, compassion, and a little bit of humor. He was admired by patients, and respected by his peers; a friend to everyone. He had recently retired in the Spring of 2021.
Jimmy’s quick wit and sense of humor were enjoyed by all who knew him. He enjoyed telling stories and making people laugh. Conversations with him always made you smile as he offered humorous comments.
Jimmy loved the outdoors and had a deep love for animals. He enjoyed water skiing, downhill skiing in the mountains of Colorado, and Scuba Diving in Jamaica. He was happiest when he was cruising the chain of lakes up North in his beautiful wooden 1956 Chris Craft Capri.
Jimmy is survived by his three sisters, Marilyn (Joe) Biondi, Jonelle (Jerry) Krause and Susie (Bob) Fryckman; nephew and nieces, Lisa, Tonya, Tracie, Joey, GiGi, Kristin, and Lyndsey; many great nieces and nephews, other relatives and many great friends too numerous to list; including beloved cats, big kitty and little kitty.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be missed by all who knew him, especially by his three sisters. They shared the truest, purest form of love, family and friendship.
Funeral services for Jimmy will be noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. William Skarich will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the noon funeral Mass at the church on Saturday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Jimmy, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
