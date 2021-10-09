Dr. David Thomas Nemanic, 86, died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Wealshire of Bloomington.
He was born in Aurora, Minn., on Sept. 10, 1935, to Joseph and Agnes (Dergantz) Nemanic. David grew up in Aurora graduating from Aurora High School in 1953. After high school, he attended Mesabi Community College, then transferred to the University of Minnesota where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. David married Arlene Buckley on Sept. 20, 1958, and were married for 60 years.
David joined the United States Air Force in 1959 earning the rank of Captain. David was stationed in Battle Creek, Mich., before he and his family were transferred to the Izmir Air Force Base in Izmir, Turkey. David was instrumental in establishing the base’s first dental clinic. He was honorably discharged in 1963.
After he and his family returned to the United States, he practiced dentistry in Forest Lake, Minn., until 1974 when they moved to Virginia. David joined Dental Associates in Virginia and retired after dedicating over 20 years of service to his patients on the Iron Range.
David loved the outdoors and was happiest when he was hunting and fishing with family and friends. His other passion was gardening, and was happy to share his delicious vegetables with his wonderful neighbors on Lake Leander.
David is survived by his three children, Allison (David) Goulson, Joseph (Shirley) Nemanic, and Angie (Jeff Reitz) Nemanic; his grandchildren: Adrienne (David) Bash, Alicia (Dustin) Heard, Claire Goulson and Carter Goulson; and his great-grandson, Quinn Bash.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; parents, Joseph and Agnes Nemanic; and brother, Donald Nemanic.
David’s family would like to thank Wealshire of Bloomington and the Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital Hospice Care Team. The amazing staff cared for him with the utmost respect, dignity, and love.
A celebration of David’s life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral in Aurora. Pastor Barbara Hegfors will officiate.
There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of David to a charity of your choice or The Brain Donor Project (online: braindonorproject.org or mail to The Brain Donor Project, Memorial Donations, P.O. Box 111002, Naples, FL 34108) where they conduct research to prevent, diagnose, and treat neurological disorders.
