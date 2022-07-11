Douglas William Padgett, age 87 of Virginia and formerly of Cloquet, died of Covid complications, Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Edgewood Senior Living in Virginia. He was born May 6, 1935 in Virginia the son of Roy and Sarah (Hovin) Padgett and was a graduate of Embarrass High School, where he was a member of the “Flying Finns” track team. Doug earned his B.S. in Education from UMD. He has lived in Tower-Soudan, was a longtime resident of Cloquet, and retired in 1990 to his home on Lake Vermilion in Tower.
Doug was an educator, teaching in Tower, Babbitt and Cloquet, where he severed as the Boys’ Varsity head swim coach. He was also a swimming official and was an agent for Franklin Life Insurance Company. Doug was a Lifetime Member of the Minnesota State High School League, and an Award-winning swim coach. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and anything sports related. He supported athletics at every level.
Doug is survived by children: Liz Stevens of Lake Vermilion and Virginia, Paul (Karen) Padgett of Cloquet, and Ruth (Kevin) Boedigheimer of Cloquet; grandchildren: Zebulon Stevens, Sarah (Keith) Knudson, Hannah (Bjørn-Áge) Haugen, Jory Taft, Natalia Padgett, Leah Boedigheimer, and Isaac Boedigheimer; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings: Charlotte Haavisto of Virginia and Gayle (Dave) Joki of Mountain Iron; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by former wife: Edna Padgett; siblings: Jean Haskin, Robert Padgett, and Floyd Padgett; sons-in-law: Mike Kortie and Robert Stevens; and his best friend, mentor, father figure and former coach: Ed Hendrickson, whom he will be laid to rest with.
The Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home in Virginia. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service. Private inurnment will take place in the Waasa Cemetery in Embarrass.
The Padgett family wishes to thank the staff of Edgewood Senior Living - Virginia and Caring Edge Hospice for their compassionate care and concern. Memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
