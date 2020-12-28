Douglas Wayne Jacobson, 84, of Virginia, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Virginia.
He was born on June 20, 1936, in Fayal Township, the son of Lawrence and Laura (Estes) Jacobson.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Clelia “Cleo” of Virginia; brother, Donald (Maureen) Jacobson of Underwood; sisters, Delores Niemi of Waconia, Audrey Ollila of Virginia, Karen Severson of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Laura; brother, Thomas; brothers-in-law, Donald Niemi, Dave Ollila and Rodney Severson; niece, Ginger Jacobson; nephews, Donald Niemi, Jr. and William (Willie) Ollila.
A graveside service will be held this summer at the Eveleth Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To leave a remembrance online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com
