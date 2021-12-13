Photo: Douglas John Demattia

Douglas John Demattia

October 26, 1948 — November 8, 2021

Douglas John Demattia, 73, of Pengilly, passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

Doug originally from San Francisco, Calif., now Pengilly, Minn., worked numerous jobs and loved cycling as a member of the IMRC club and working on vehicles. Doug also served in the Army.

Doug is survived by his wife, Roberta (Mankus); daughter, Danielle Larson (Jay); grandkids, Dylan Johnson, Mckayla Larson, of Hibbing; foster sister, Shelly; foster brother, John.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Fredrickson; father, Frederick Demattia.

There will be a celebration of life held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Checco’s Tavern. If anyone is interested in helping, call Roberta at 218-263-9117.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Demattia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries