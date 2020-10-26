Douglas Craig Johnson, 61, Biwabik, Minn., passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth.
He was born in Virginia, Minn., to Wallace & Arlene (Mickelson) Johnson. Doug attended Biwabik High graduating in 1977.
He loved nature, hunting, and fishing. Doug had many good friends.
Doug is survived by his daughter, Jenny Cross of Denver, Colo.; grandson, Zander Cross Denver, Colo.; granddaughter, Aubrey Cross Denver, Colo.; parents, Wallace & Arlene Johnson of Biwabik; brother, David (Andrea) Johnson of Geneseo, N.Y.; sister, Judi (Tom) Stecker of Embarrass; nephews, Jeremy (Ellie) Stecker of Duluth and Sam Johnson of Geneseo, N.Y.; nieces, Tanya (Dustin) Rabideaux of Virginia, and Lydia Johnson of Geneseo, N.Y.
At Doug’s request and COVID there will be no funeral.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.