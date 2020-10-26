Douglas Craig Johnson, 61, Biwabik, Minn., passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth.

He was born in Virginia, Minn., to Wallace & Arlene (Mickelson) Johnson. Doug attended Biwabik High graduating in 1977.

He loved nature, hunting, and fishing. Doug had many good friends.

Doug is survived by his daughter, Jenny Cross of Denver, Colo.; grandson, Zander Cross Denver, Colo.; granddaughter, Aubrey Cross Denver, Colo.; parents, Wallace & Arlene Johnson of Biwabik; brother, David (Andrea) Johnson of Geneseo, N.Y.; sister, Judi (Tom) Stecker of Embarrass; nephews, Jeremy (Ellie) Stecker of Duluth and Sam Johnson of Geneseo, N.Y.; nieces, Tanya (Dustin) Rabideaux of Virginia, and Lydia Johnson of Geneseo, N.Y.

At Doug’s request and COVID there will be no funeral.

