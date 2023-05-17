Douglas B. Nosan was born on July 6, 1948, in Hibbing, Minn., to Joseph and Margaret (Simonson) Nosan. Douglas grew up in Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1966 before attending UMD to graduate with a degree in Health and Physical Education in 1970.
Doug went on to teach in Silver Bay from 1970—1972 before accepting a job at Lake of the Woods Community School where he worked from 1972—2005 during the summer months for 20 years he worked with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Doug married Patricia (Murphy), they were blessed with four children.
During his time as a teacher, he coached hockey, volleyball, track and field, and softball. Some of his greatest accomplishments were being named teacher of the year, coach of the year, and taking the Lake of the Woods softball team to the state tournament. Doug was also the recreation director in Baudette for six years, president of the Baudette arena association, and president of the American Federation for Teachers. He was also the chairman of the local Red Cross and served six years on the Lake of the Woods school board. He started men’s fastpitch softball team in Baudette in 1973, he was involved in this organization for 23 years. Doug started the men’s senior hockey team that played at both A and B levels. Additionally, he was an active member of the Lake of the Woods fire department for 28 years and served with the ambulance squad for 24 years. He also enjoyed wood working and gifting his creations to others. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baudette.
Doug is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Joseph (Krista) Duluth, Minn., Ryan (Heather) Rosemount, Minn., Kyle (Stacey) Prior Lake, Minn., and Shelby (Ryder) Devlin, Onterio, Calif.; eight grandchildren: Lake, Vallie, Isabelle, Grace, Evie, Elli, Declan, and Barrett.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph, mother Margaret.
A Funeral Service for Douglas B. Nosan of Baudette, Minn., will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Lake of the Woods Community Arena. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the arena. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Duluth, Minn.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Nosan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.