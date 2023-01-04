Douglas Arthur Garland, born Dec. 15, 1942, in Wayzata, Minn., to Ward and Violet (Winnen) Garland, passed away Dec. 30, 2022, at his home in Biwabik, Minn.
Doug grew up in Poplar, Wis., graduating from Northwestern High School in Maple, Wis. in 1961. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1961, serving as Electrician’s Mate, 2nd class. He was honorably discharged in 1966. Doug worked for Benson Electric in Superior, Wis. He then went to work for the U.S. Steel Plant at Duluth Works, later transferring to the Minntac Plant in Mt. Iron in January 1968. He retired from U.S. Steel in June 2002.
Doug is survived by his wife, Dorothy; sons: John (Linda) Kraskey, Bob Kraskey, and Curt (Angela) Garland; grandchildren: Riley (Morgan) Kraskey, Mason (Meggan) Kraskey, Spencer Garland, Callie Garland, and Alex Garland; great grandchild, Sophia Kraskey; sisters, Patti (Bob) Huettl and Gean Garland; sisters-in-law, Ruth Schley and Judy Laakkonen; brother-in-law, Walt (Mary) Laakkonen; uncle, David Winnen; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Violet Garland; brothers, Richard Garland and Kenneth Garland; sons, Brian Garland and Bill Kraskey; sister-in-law, Donna Laakkonen; brothers-in-law: Bob Schley, Robert Laakkonen and Jesse Laakkonen; mother and father-in-law, Walter and Dorothy Laakkonen; niece, Heather Garland; nephew, Charles Huettl; and great niece, Christine Stauffer.
A private family memorial service will be held in the spring.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
