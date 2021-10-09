Douglas A. Hansen, 77, Hibbing, longtime resident of Ridgecrest, Calif., died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Fairview University Medical Center-Mesabi in Hibbing.

Funeral arrangements are pending with the Dougherty Funeral Home of HIbbing.

