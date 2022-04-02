Dorothy (Tratar) Plese, age 90, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, with family at her side.
She was a lifelong resident of Hibbing, born on Sept. 23, 1931, to Louis and Margaret (Stark) Tratar. Dorothy attended Hibbing High School and was united in marriage to Jim Plese on April 19, 1952. In addition to raising their four children, she also worked at Hibbing Precision, and then First Bank until her retirement. Dorothy was famous for her Slovenian dishes, including sarma, gelodice, and potica. She was strong in her Catholic faith and active at the Immaculate Conception parish. Spending time with family was of utmost importance to her, and she treasured time spent together for birthdays and holiday gatherings. Dorothy was an incredible mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she will be dearly missed.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Shelley Plese, Jim (Brenda) Plese, Sue (Mike) Schwartz, and Lisa Plese, all of Hibbing; her three grandchildren and their families, James (Jane) Plese of Hibbing and their kids Ruby, Joseph and Bentley; Jonathan (Amanda) Plese of Biwabik and their kids Hannah and Jonny; and Amanda (Rob) Johnson of Esko and their kids Hudson, Hailey, and Macy. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings (Mary, Margaret, Anna, Louie, and Joe); and her husband, Jim in 1994.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Daniel Weiske will officiate.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. in church.
Interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Plese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.