Dorothy S. (Nurmi) Bode

Dorothy S. (Nurmi) Bode

Dorothy S. (Nurmi) Bode, 91, of Virginia, formerly of Little Swan, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living in Virginia.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Bode as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries