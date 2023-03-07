Dorothy S. (Nurmi) Bode, 91, of Virginia, formerly of Little Swan, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living in Virginia.
Dorothy was born to Swante and Julia (Heikkila) Nurmi in Hibbing, from Little Swan. She graduated from Toivola High School in 1950.
She worked on the farm with her parents while her 6 brothers were in the service. She worked at the Airport Store, also at HL Stavnes as a domestic worker. She was a nurses assistant at Leisure Hills for a short time, and worked in the RSVP volunteer program helping pack lunches for Meals on Wheels and in the dining room at the Lee Center. She also worked at the Star Motel doing linens. She took care of a friend and family member when ill.
She loved polka music. She played harmonica and loved to dance, hunt and fish. She especially loved crossword puzzles.
She married Alroy Bode on April 14, 1951.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Jim) Fairchild of Hibbing and Brenda (Daryl) Norenberg of Hibbing; one son, Robert Bode of Hibbing; one brother Willard (Agnes) Nurmi of Lewiston, Idaho; six grandkids, 18 great grandkids; and three great-great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alroy; five brothers; three sisters; and a grandson.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Bode as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
