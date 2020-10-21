Dorothy Marlene Johnson, daughter of William and Martha Turkia, passed away at the age of 78 years, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Marlene was born on Nov. 28, 1941, in Virginia, Minn. She graduated from Virginia High School and attended Mesabi Community College where she earned her Associate of Arts degree. Marlene worked at Mesabi Range College from the age of 19 years until her retirement. In her earlier years, she loved ceramics and card clubs with her friends. Later, she took up quilting and was well-known for her beautiful hand-stitching. Everyone who encountered Marlene said that she was a wonderful, kind and loving person.
Marlene is survived by her children, Lynne Pommier, Leah Hazell and Darrell Johnson (Nancy); grandchildren: Kenzie Lah, Bailey Peglow (Brandon), Nathan Johnson, Verity Hazell, Ashley Stephens (John), and Jamee Flaschberger (Drew); and her great-grandchildren: Holden and Roxanna Lah, Jaydon, Reid and Lyra Peglow, Andrew and Alissa Stephens, Dawson Hetrick, and Ryley and Greyson Flaschberger; as well as many cousins and close friends.
There will be no service as per Marlene’s wishes.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to autisticadvocacy.org. Condolences may be sent to johnsoncondolences@gmail.com.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
