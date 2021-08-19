Dorothy Mae Roche

Dorothy M. Roche, 88, passed away peacefully in Sun City, Ariz., where she had resided since 1980.
Dorothy was born in Hibbing, Minn., and graduated from Hibbing High School before moving to California with her mother. She graduated from California State University, Chico in 1957. She taught in Napa and Daly City, Calif., before moving back to Hibbing where she taught Kindergarten from 1960-1965. She then moved to teach in Winnipeg, Canada, Brisbane, Australia, and Frannie, Wyo., before retiring from teaching in Wittmann, Ariz.
Dorothy loved traveling, curling, crocheting, reading, and volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul in Sun City, Ariz.
Dorothy is survived by her sisters-in-law, Helen (Nasi) Roche and Carol (Brown) Roche Koivunen and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Carrie (MeKash) Dolezel Roche; sister, Marie (Roche) Ryan; brother, Arnold Dolezel; and six Roche brothers, Francis, David, Henry, George, Clarence, and Richard.
Funeral services for Dorothy will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Daniel Weiske will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at the church on Thursday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.