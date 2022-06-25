Dorothy Mae Pocrnich

Dorothy Mae (Smoltz) Pocrnich, 87, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born Feb. 27, 1935, to John and Gladys (Pratt) Smoltz in Keewatin, Minn. Dorothy married David John Pocrnich on Sept. 27, 1952, and they raised two sons, William and Joseph. She was an X-ray technician at Hibbing General Hospital, later worked for the Mesaba Clinic, and was well-known in the community from her 15 years in customer service at K-Mart.
Dorothy joined her parents; husband; son, William; and sister, Gladys Klaysmat in heaven. Survived by her son, Joseph (Tina) Pocrnich; and two granddaughters, Alexia “Lexi” and Zoe Pocrnich, Andover, Minn.; brother, John (Lois) Smoltz, St. Charles, Minn.; sister, Marge (Hef) Heffneider, Mesa, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the Hibbing Blessed Sacrament Parish and a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Ladies Auxiliary. She volunteered with the Salvation Army and in the kitchens at Blessed Sacrament and Immaculate Conception churches. She expressed her love with food, serving hearty meals and delicious desserts to family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed ceramics and knitting. She was a passionate Minnesota Twins (and Joe Mauer) Baseball fan.
Heartfelt thanks to nearby family who have lovingly cared for Dorothy for the past several years, including: primary caregiver Mary Kay Klimek, David (Carol) Klaysmat; Richard (Audrey Wolf) Klaysmat, and Chris (Jasmine Blaisdell) Klaysmat.
Funeral services for Dorothy will be at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing on Friday, July 1, 2022. The Rev. Fr. William Skarich will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing immediately following mass.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
