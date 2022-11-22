Dorothy Mae (Dort) Schuknecht
April 18, 1929—October 28, 2022
Dorothy Mae (Dort) Schuknecht was born to Ivar and Lillian (Anderson) Branstrom on April 18, 1929.
She left for her heavenly home on Oct. 28, 2022, from Edgewood Vista in Virginia. Heaven has gained a very talented lady!
She attended schools in Virginia and graduated from Roosevelt High School. Dorothy earned her Associate of Arts degree from North Park College in Chicago, Ill.
She worked for a time at the Covenant Children’s Home in Princeton, Ill., where she made life-long friends with some of the children. At North Park College she worked as a secretary in the Admissions office for many years.
While living in Chicago Dorothy met the true love of her life, William (Schukie) Schuknecht. They married on Sept. 16, 1966. Bill was able to transfer to US Steel in Mtn. Iron and they bought the family home in Virginia.
As a life- long member of the First Covenant Church in Virginia she readily worked on many of the church boards. Her faithfulness in God was an inspiration to everyone!
Dorothy, along with her friend, Caryl Tamte started and owned the Owl’s Perch craft and gift shop in Virginia for many years. Here she also taught classes there.
Dorothy and Caryl were also instrumental in starting the Land of the Loon arts and craft festival in Olcott Park.
Her faith, love, patience and kindness will forever be remembered. We could always count on Dorothy.
A master of all things artistic, she could carve, paint, design, sculpt Mexican bread dough, embroider and sew! Especially quilts! Every Great niece and Great nephew received a quilt for graduation. Each specially designed. Her stitches were meticulous.
She was along time member of Going to Pieces Quilt Guild. At Covenant Park Bible Camp, where she also attended as a child, participated in 20 years of quilt retreats. The ladies affectionately nic-named her the “quilt police” for her inspection of all things quilting!
She was a member of The Holly Shoppe Boutique for over 35 years where her beautiful hand-crafted gifts were sold.
Family looked forward to Dorothy’s and Bill’s annual Christmas supper. Afterwards the kids would crowd around her kitchen table to make the craft she designed for them. The kids loved that time spent with her and she loved kids.
The family would like to thank the staff at Water View Woods in Eveleth and Edgewood Vista in Virginia for their care of Dorothy. Also, a special thank you to Great niece and Great nephew Deb and Mike Skogman who kept her busy with lunches and car rides.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband William, her parents, brother Robert Branstrom, sisters Muriel Stanaway and Joyce Gonzalez. Brothers-in-law Lloyd Stanaway, Dr. Juan Gonzalez and Wilbur Schuknecht. Sisters-in-law Elsa Branstrom and EVa Schuknecht.
She is survived by brother John Branstrom, sister-in-law Audrey Branstrom, many cousins, nieces and nephews, numerous great, great-great niece and nephews and a new great- great- great nephew!
Dorothy’s memorial service will be at the First Covenant Church, 231 5th St. S. in Virginia on Nov. 26. Visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Memorials may be sent to the First Covenant Church or Covenant Park Bible Camp, 3402 Covenant Park Rd., Mahtowa, MN 557076.
