Dorothy, 87, of Peoria, Ariz., died peacefully on July 19, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 1, 1932, in Eveleth, Minn. She graduated from Eveleth High School. She married Donald and they raised their three boys in Biwabik. In 1997, they relocated to Arizona.

She will be remembered for her fabulous cooking and her love for the Arizona sunshine.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis Potocnik of Alaska and Darrell (Tracy) Potocnik of Minnesota; and her special caregiver, Mirela Guler of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and son, David.

Private family memorial service will be held.

