Dorothy Louise Landreville
Dec 20, 2022

Dorothy Louise Landreville
May 21, 1929—December 17, 2022

Dorothy Louise (Nelson) Landreville, age 93, of Virginia, Minn., passed away December 17, 2022, in Edgewood Vista. Dorothy was an artist, loved animals and travel.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Daniel (Dawn) Isaacson, Patrice (John) McKone, and David (Lynn) Isaacson; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grand children; and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her son, Frederick; daughter, Susan; and her husband, Gerald; along with her beloved cats Hiding and Tippy.

The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Vista and Edgewood Caring for their care.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Mesabi Humane Society.

A celebration of Dorothy's life will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home
