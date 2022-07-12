Dorothy Jewel Crawford Budris passed away on Saturday July 9, 2022 at Solvay House in Duluth, Minn., at the age of 93. She was born August 31, 1928 in Waverly, Minnesota to Reuben and Julia Crawford.
Dorothy grew up in Loman, Minnesota and attended Indus High School, graduating in 1946. On August 16, 1947 she married John William Budris and they established a home in International Falls where they lived for many years raising their family. Dorothy made a career in the banking industry eventually retiring as Vice President of First National Bank in International Falls. After retirement she moved to Ely to be closer to her grandchildren and was a daily part of their lives.
Dorothy and her husband enjoyed traveling the United States visiting almost every state. They also enjoyed square dancing, often hosting couples for dancing parties in their basement. They spent the summers gardening and canning vegetables to enjoy throughout the winter.
Dorothy was actively involved at the Grace Lutheran Church in Ely. She spent many years on the local election board. She had a love for sports, especially the Atlanta Braves whom she followed faithfully from the time they played in Milwaukee and was so proud when they won this past world series. One of her favorite times of the year was watching the March Madness basketball tournament where she cheered on her favorite team Michigan State and many years could be found watching the tournament in Las Vegas. While watching sports her hands were never idle. She could always be found hand stitching potholders or placemats that she and her daughters worked on together showcasing their talents at local craft shows.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Jana Su Planton (Suzie) and Amy (Terry) Soderberg; grandchildren, Alison (James) Richards, William (Katharine) Planton, Gail (Andy) Guck and Jay Soderberg; great grandchildren, Avery and Zoey Planton; and step-great grandchild, Bailey Potter; sister, Barb (Ron) Schulte; sister-in-law, Zelpha Crawford; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friend Matt Smrekar.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, John; parents; brother, Willard Crawford; and son-in-law, Ray Planton.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Ely, Minnesota. Visitation one hour prior.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home.
