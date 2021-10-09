Dorothy Jeannette Gadway Gutowski, a 45 year resident of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., died on Oct. 3, 2020, in Virginia, Minn.
Jeannette was born in 1922 in Taunton, Mass., to Floyd and Jessie Gadway.
She graduated from Taunton High School in 1940. She married her beloved husband, Edmund Andrew Gutowski, on April 4, 1942, and they moved to New Smyrna Beach in 1968. Later in life, she went back to college and graduated with a degree in nursing.
She worked at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach as a dedicated nurse in surgical intensive care who conscientiously served her patients with compassion. She devoted herself as a diligent caregiver to family members and friends. She also served at St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church in New Smyrna Beach.
Jeannette and Edmund shared a love of the outdoors and fishing together. She was an active and award-winning shuffleboard player with the Coronado/Mainland Shuffleboard Club. She was a baker of extraordinary pies and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Jeannette is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Floyd and Virginia Gutowski of Eveleth, Minn.; granddaughters and their husbands, Karen and Mark Wagner of Chanhassen, Minn., and Tricia and Andrew Roberts of Bayport, Minn.; and great-granddaughters, Alexandra, Amelia, and Katya. She is also survived by a cousin, June Culhane of Marysville, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Jessie Gadway; her husband, Edmund Gutowski; and her sister, Yvonne Gadway.
At her request, there will be a small private family service only. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
