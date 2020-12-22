Dorothy Jean Tomonovich, 90, of Virginia, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Edgewood Vista in Hermantown.
Dorothy was born on Oct. 25, 1930, to Louis and Nellie (Wallgren) Omarzu in Virginia. She was united in marriage to Anton Roy Tomonovich on Aug. 6, 1949, in Virginia. She worked for a period of time at the Mesabi Daily News; she then went to work at the St. Louis Co. Attorney’s office which she loved. She was most proud of being a mom and grandmother to her seven children and 14 grandchildren. She was a vicarious reader and loved knitting. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia.
Survivors include one son, Mark Tomonovich of Orr; four daughters: Kim (Robert) Farden of Duluth, Kathy (Karl) Sisson of Zion, Ill., Mary (Dr. Hal) of Bath, Maine, and Sally (Paul) Lombard of Anoka; 14 grandchildren; and one brother, Allan “Jr.” Omarzu of Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Nellie Omarzu Sr.; husband, Anton Sr. in 2016; two sons, Steven in 2013 and Anton Jr. in 2015; sister, Sally Stukel; two brothers, Jack Omarzu and Gordon Omarzu.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
A Memorial service will be held later in 2021.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
