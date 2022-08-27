Dorothy Jean (Hallin) Jalonen, age 83, of Virginia and formerly of Mountain Iron, died Wednesday, Aug.10, 2022, at the Edgewood Vista Senior Living Center in Virginia, Minn., due to complications of dementia.
She was born Aug. 15, 1938, the daughter of Helge and Helen (Bystrom) Hallin. Dorothy lost her father at a young age and was lucky enough to have Jalmer Olson assume the role. She graduated from Virginia Roosevelt High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to Jerome “Butch” Jalonen on Nov. 26, 1960.
Dorothy was a homemaker and waitress while her children were young. After they grew, she started her career in produce at Spies Super Value. After retirement, Dorothy could not sit still and started a new career as a lunch lady/manager at the Parkview Learning Center cafeteria. Dorothy loved this job and worked until she was no longer able. She was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church and the Knights of Kaleva. Dorothy loved crafting, cooking, baking, and spending time with her precious grand and great grandchildren. Dorothy was well known for her homemade hardtack.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Julie (Mike) Sherek of Andover, Kevin (Jean) Jalonen of Mountain Iron, and Cheryl (Paul) Hetland of Cape Coral, Fla.; grandchildren: Jami, Tricia, Megan, Katie, Justin, Riley, and Logan, 14 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Marjorie Hallin and Joyce Lahti; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; brothers, Sonny and Billy; sisters-in-law: Verna, Hazel, Violet, and Arlene; brothers-in-law, John, Kenny, and Bob; niece, Wendy; and nephews, Timmy and Rick.
A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To leave a remembrance online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Jalonen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.