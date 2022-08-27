Dorothy Jean (Hallin) Jalonen

Dorothy Jean (Hallin) Jalonen, age 83, of Virginia and formerly of Mountain Iron, died Wednesday, Aug.10, 2022, at the Edgewood Vista Senior Living Center in Virginia, Minn., due to complications of dementia.

She was born Aug. 15, 1938, the daughter of Helge and Helen (Bystrom) Hallin. Dorothy lost her father at a young age and was lucky enough to have Jalmer Olson assume the role. She graduated from Virginia Roosevelt High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to Jerome “Butch” Jalonen on Nov. 26, 1960.

