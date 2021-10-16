Dorothy Jane Janezich, 96, of Minneapolis, Minn., died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, spending her final days being cared for by her family at her daughter’s house.
She was born Dec. 20, 1924, in Chisholm, Minn., to Clarence and Ann (Gustin) Swanson. She was a Chisholm High School graduate receiving further training as a stenographer. In addition to being a housewife and mom, Dorothy held various jobs throughout her lifetime. Early on she worked as a secretary for St. Louis County. She worked as a seamstress at the coat factory in Chisholm, she was a secretary for the City of Chisholm. She then finished her career as a secretary for the MN Department of Transportation. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Chisholm until 2016 when living independently became difficult. To be closer to family, she moved into the Catholic Elder Care Assisted Living in Minneapolis. Dorothy had a passion for knitting. She also liked reading, walking and card playing.
Dorothy is survived by her five children: Barb (John) Erickson, Ed (Becky) Janezich, Gail Janezich, Nancy (Bob) Wirtanen, Tom (Liz) Janezich; grandchildren: Molly (Gabe Pearlman) Erickson, Jakob Erickson, Rea (Alon) Koren, Kassie Janezich, (Tim Mosser), David (Hannah) Janezich, Lindsay Wirtanen, John Janezich, Veronica Janezich, James Janezich: granddaughter-in-law, Sarah McCulloch: seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward P. Janezich; parents, Clarence and Ann Swanson; grandchildren, Megan (Janezich) Hoenack, Kris Erickson; and her friend of 40+ years, Fred Pogachnik.
The family would like all attendees to wear a mask indoors.
The family is asking that any donations can go to:
Catholic Elder Care at https://catholiceldercare.org/
Chisholm Community Foundation at http://www.chisholmcommunityfoundation.com/
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating.
Visitation will be a half hour prior to service at the church.
A Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at St. Joan of Arc Church at 4537 Third Ave. S. Minneapolis, MN.
Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.