Dorothy J. Tamminen, 93, of Apple Valley, Minn., died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
She was born July 22, 1928, in Hibbing, Minn., to Anders and Helmi Hendrickson.
She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1946 and graduated from Soumi College in Hancock, Mich. She married Carl A. Tamminen in 1948.
She worked as a legal secretary in Houghton, Mich., an executive secretary at the Student Counseling Bureau, U of MN and after she moved to Oak Park, Ill., she worked as an executive secretary and administrative assistant to the Board of Trustees at Triton College, River Grove, Ill. She later owned and operated a Hardware Hank in Keewatin, Minn., and a Midnight Sun store in Hibbing, Minn. She served as President of Oak Park/River Forest, Ill., League of Women Voters and as Commissioner of the Human Relations Commission of Oak Park, Ill. Dorothy was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church in West St. Paul.
Dorothy is survived by her son, David (Lisa) Tamminen; grandchildren: Ryan Macey, Alyssa Macey, Ashley (Brad) Willis, and Derek Tamminen; son-in-law, Robert Macey; sister-in-law, Audrey Hendrickson; sisters/brothers-in-law: Joyce and Don Besser, Jean and Gary Terrio, Debbie Jahn and John Tamminen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; son, Mark; daughter, Carla Macey; and brother, Russell Hendrickson.
Memorial Service at noon Friday, Aug. 6, at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 S. Robert St., West St. Paul, MN.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church.
