Dorothy Giorgi, 101, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Essentia Health Hospital in Virginia.
She was born on December 12, 1921, in Eveleth to Natale and Ersilia Varani. Dorothy graduated from Eveleth High School and Eveleth Junior College. She trained to become a Medical Laboratory Technician at St. Mary’s Hospital in Superior, Wis.
She worked at Miller Dwan Hospital, Virginia Municipal Hospital, and the East Range Clinic. In her later years she worked at the family dry cleaning and laundromat business in Virginia. She opened and closed the laundromat for decades before reluctantly retiring at the age of 96.
She was united in marriage to Vince Giorgi in April of 1947. Almost all of her life was lived in Eveleth or Virginia. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She loved time with her family, cooking, reading, doing crossword puzzles and listening to the news.
She is survived by sons: David, Lee (Jennifer), Steven (Lori) Giorgi; daughter Margaret (Kurt) McCann. Grandchildren: Dan Giorgi, Kathryn Drake, Andrea Stephens, Jake, Tommy, and Riley McCann, David, Bobby, and Betsy Giorgi; great-grandchildren Nora, Lily, Francis and Vince.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Vince; brothers Elio, Bernardino and Elisio Varani; sisters Adeline Jenia, Edia Schochow and Elide Young.
Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Giorgi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.