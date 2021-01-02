Dorothy E (Koenig) Ouke, 92, Side Lake and Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing after a long struggle with dementia.
Born on Oct. 23, 1928, to Claude and Ethel Koenig in Superior, Wis., she had eight brothers and sisters.
She married Robert Ouke of Hibbing and many viewed their relationship as special. Dorothy’s sense of humor was notable and kind. She and Bob had 61 years together living in Hibbing, Beatrice Lake, and spending winters in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nev. They would include time with family and friends wherever they went.
After Bob’s passing Dorothy lived in assisted living for seven years where she received tender and compassionate care as she struggled with dementia. Dorothy continued to look for “my Bob” on a daily basis and now they are finally reunited.
Dorothy was extremely devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. She followed and supported various charities. She went on a pilgrimage with her daughter to visit the shrine at Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Faith and family were Dorothy’s lifelong priorities.
Dorothy is survived by children: Paul (Mike) (Ruth Murray), Pengilly, Minn., Bo (Jeanne), Layton, Utah, Lori Baker, Sioux Falls, S.D., Nick (Jane), Ely Lake, Minn. 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; as well as long-time close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; daughter, Lisa; grandson, Jeff; as well as all of her brothers and sisters.
We would like to express our appreciation to everyone at Aspen Grove (Hibbing) and Fairview Range who helped Dorothy and our family through seven years of Alzheimer’s/dementia.
Due to Covid 19, a private family service will be held. Celebration of life to be held at a future date.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
