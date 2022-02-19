Dorothy Caron, 95, of Virginia, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
Dorothy was born in Biwabik, Minn., to Pete and Lydia (Swen) Froehlingsdorf on Feb. 14, 1926. She lived with her family in Biwabik, Eveleth, Wade Location, and Buhl before moving to Virginia in 1934. She attended the Virginia schools, graduating from the Roosevelt High School in June 1944, and Virginia Junior College in 1947. After graduation she was employed by the Virginia Public Library until she was married to William H. Caron of Mountain Iron at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Virginia on Aug. 9, 1947. As her husband pursued his education they lived in St. Cloud, Minn., Greeley, Colo., Los Angeles, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., returning to Virginia in 1950, and again was employed at the Virginia Public Library until 1955. Later she was employed at Schmitt Music from 1972 until 1977 when the family moved to Elk River, Minn. In Elk River she was employed at the Elk River schools and later accepted a position and worked at the Anoka Technical Institute in Anoka, Minn., until her retirement in February 1989. After retirement she spent her summers at Lake Vermilion, Tower, Minn., and her winters in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Dorothy enjoyed dancing, swimming, knitting, and bowling. She received an award from WSBC in 2000 for participating in the national bowling tournaments for 25 consecutive years. Dorothy treasured being a wife, mother, homemaker, and precious moments shared with family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, Joseph Froehlingsdorf (Susan) of Zim; and children, Renee (Robert) Pearson of Tower, Thomas of Irving, Texas, and Elizabeth (Gary) Wetzel of Parrish, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William H.; brothers, William and Peter; a still born son; and son, William J.
Dorothy enjoyed her last few years at Edgewood and the family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood.
A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, Feb. 19, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia and internment was at Greenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
