Dorothy Ann Udovich, 90, of Gheen, Minn., passed away at home on Friday, July 29, 2022.
The youngest of the 10 children born to John and Mary Benko, she was born at home in Silverdale, Minn., on Jan. 10, 1932. Her family owned a general store and operated a duck hunting guide service on the Nett Lake reservation. When she was around 6 years old her family packed up and moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where her father had purchased a supper club/tavern. They lived and worked there until her mother’s death. With all her older siblings married, working or in the service her father was unable to care for his 2 youngest children. At the age of 13, Dorothy was sent to live with her oldest brother and his wife. John and Josie Benko from Cook, Minn., took her in where she stayed until her graduation from Cook High School.
After graduation she moved to Eveleth with her 2 best friends and worked at the shirt factory. Two years later, on May 3, 1952, she married Joe Udovich at St. Bridget’s church. She was a long-time member of St. Bridget’s church until its closing when she then joined St. Mary’s parish in Cook.
Dorothy worked at Pattenn’s café as a short order cook for 15 years before joining the US Postal Service as a rural route driver. She was named outstanding rural route driver of the year in 1994 and enjoyed every day that she was delivering mail to her rural customers. Injury forced her to retire at 70 years of age.
She loved polka music and dancing. She was a great cook who even enjoyed doing a catering job now and then. She treasured her family and took great pride in her sons, grandsons and great-grandchildren. Did we mention she loved polka music and dancing!
Surviving family members are sons, Dennis (Irene “Mimi”) and David (Carol); grandsons, Steven and Derek Udovich; and great grandchildren, Danika, Elizabeth and Jack Udovich.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, on July 20, 1989. She was the last remaining sibling in her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Cook, Minn. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.