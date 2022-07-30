Dorothy Ann Udovich

Dorothy Ann Udovich, 90, of Gheen, Minn., passed away at home on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The youngest of the 10 children born to John and Mary Benko, she was born at home in Silverdale, Minn., on Jan. 10, 1932. Her family owned a general store and operated a duck hunting guide service on the Nett Lake reservation. When she was around 6 years old her family packed up and moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where her father had purchased a supper club/tavern. They lived and worked there until her mother’s death. With all her older siblings married, working or in the service her father was unable to care for his 2 youngest children. At the age of 13, Dorothy was sent to live with her oldest brother and his wife. John and Josie Benko from Cook, Minn., took her in where she stayed until her graduation from Cook High School.

