Dorothy Ann May Johnson

Dorothy Ann May Johnson, age 85, formerly of Mountain Iron, Minn., peacefully passed away on Sept. 26, 2022, with family by her side at Green Pine Acres Nursing Home in Menahga, Minn.

Dorothy was born Dec. 15, 1936, to Hugo and Mayme (Nevala) Hendrickson in Paddock Township, Otter Tail County, Minn. She attended Sebeka Public School, graduating in 1956. Dorothy was united in marriage to Emil Arthur Johnson on Aug. 3, 1957, and their union was blessed with three sons and three daughters. Emil and Dorothy raised their family on the Iron Range of Minnesota.

