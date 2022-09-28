Dorothy Ann May Johnson, age 85, formerly of Mountain Iron, Minn., peacefully passed away on Sept. 26, 2022, with family by her side at Green Pine Acres Nursing Home in Menahga, Minn.
Dorothy was born Dec. 15, 1936, to Hugo and Mayme (Nevala) Hendrickson in Paddock Township, Otter Tail County, Minn. She attended Sebeka Public School, graduating in 1956. Dorothy was united in marriage to Emil Arthur Johnson on Aug. 3, 1957, and their union was blessed with three sons and three daughters. Emil and Dorothy raised their family on the Iron Range of Minnesota.
Dorothy worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at various jobs while raising the family with Faith, Love, and Patience.
Dorothy was a lifelong member of the First Apostolic Lutheran Church, being a Sunday school leader and teacher.
Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her husband Emil of 65 years; children: Janet (Richard) Mattson, Gerald (Tami) Johnson, Karen (Ed) Darland, Kathryn (Don) Niska, Stanley (Andrea) Johnson, Philip (Mallie) Johnson; 35 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 4 on the way; four sisters: Betty Oja, Mary Peterson, Martha (Gerald) Pinoniemi, Gladys (Michael) Martin; seven brothers: Ray Hendrickson, Peter (Mary) Hendrickson, Victor (Diane) Hendrickson, Russell (Carol) Hendrickson, Arnold (Kristina) Hendrickson, Harry Hendrickson and James Hendrickson; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of brothers and sisters in faith.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; one sister-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, 2at Runeberg Apostolic Lutheran Church in rural Menahga, Minn.; Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Runeberg Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Interment will be held at the Runeberg Cemetery.
