Dorothy Ann Magajna
February 15, 1926—December 4, 2022
Dorothy Magajna, beloved mom, gramma, aunt, sister, friend, died Sunday, December 4, at her daughter’s house. She was 96 years old.
Dorothy was born in Chisholm, Minn., to Anton and Frances Pogorelec, one of fourteen children. She lived on a farm, rode a horse or wagon to school. Her stories about growing their own food, trading with others who had sugar, coffee and flour, unruly farm animals and tales of her childhood, including a still and smokehouse, are legion. She went to beauty school when she was 17, and was a beautician in a downtown Duluth beauty shop for many years.
She married Lawrence (Roxy) Rosenquist in 1948. After he graduated from Michigan Tech, they settled in Duluth in their little house on Catskill Street, where they had four children and lived until 1968, then moved to Eveleth. Roxy died in 1996, Dorothy was his nurse during the last months of his life. Years later, she married Bill Magajna and lived in Hibbing until he passed. She then moved to her cabin at the Whiteface, her heaven on earth where she would watch the moon come up and remember all the people who made up her very happy life. When she couldn’t be there, she lived with her children. She baked the best potica, loved to entertain, garden, fish, play volleyball and spend as much time as possible with her kids and grandkids.
Her four children, Judy (Phil, deceased) Bergerson, Jerry (Terri) Rosenquist, Jane (Nick) Ouke and Jim Rosenquist survive her, as well as her grandchildren; Nick (Nichole) Ouke, Karen (Chris) Burris, Jadee (Nick) Hanson, Jolee (Ryan) Hall, Lauren (Jeff) Wright and Michael Bergerson; her great-grandchildren, Derrick Steinback, Katelynn and Miranda Burris; Joe, Tom, Ellie and Luke Ouke; Anisten, Ashlyn and Addie Hanson; Gaven and Thea Hall; Ben and Tim Wright. Fisher Elias Hall is due to arrive right after Christmas. She was so hoping to meet him.
Dorothy has one surviving sibling, her brother, Jim (Delores) Pogorelec of Duluth. Her other twelve siblings have passed; sisters, Fran Danko, Mitz Winkler, Ag Rosso and Marge Nidelkoff and brothers, Tony, Frank, Jack, Bill, Fred, Joe and David Pogorelec and an infant baby brother. She is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
We will miss you mom. It is an honor to share this tiny bit of your story. We can’t say enough about a lady so well loved, and a life so well lived. All who knew her will miss her.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon, Monday, Dec. 12, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial in Eveleth Cemetery will follow the luncheon at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.