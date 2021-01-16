Dorothy Ann Anderson (Saarikoski) passed away at EvergreenHealth Hospice Care in Kirkland, Wash., on Dec. 8, 2020. She was 85 years old.
Dorothy was born Feb. 16, 1935, in Eveleth, Minn., to Axel Saarikoski and Ellen Saarikoski (Hakonen). She graduated from University of Minnesota, Duluth in the late fifties with a BS degree. Dorothy married Dale Anderson in 1957, a union that lasted just short of 60 years upon Dale’s death in 2017. The couple lived for a short time in Eau Claire, Wis., and South Bend, Ind., before settling during the early sixties in Washington State. While Dale worked at The Boeing Company, Dorothy was a homemaker raising their children. They lived for a short time in Renton, Wash., and eventually settled in Bellevue, Wash. Dorothy utilized her teaching degree in the mid seventies, working as a substitute and an ESL teacher for the Bellevue School District. She developed a deep interest in art which led her to volunteer for many years as a docent for the Bellevue Art Museum. The family had a cabin on Harstine Island and often traveled there on the weekends. Summers were spent in northern Minnesota with relatives enjoying family cabins at Ely Lake and Lake 14. They took several trips to the Hawaiian Islands. In the late eighties they moved to Bothell, Wash. Dorothy traveled with Dale to Japan and after Dale’s retirement they traveled to Europe, and took road trips across the U.S.
Dorothy passed her love of art, literature, and of Finnish culture and coffee time on to her grandchildren. Dorothy is remembered warmly by anyone that met her. She was endlessly curious about people and their lives, and had an amazing ability to recall information about anyone she met. She was adept at creating a comfortable atmosphere for socializing with her friends and her husband’s work colleagues. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. Dorothy loved her evening cocktail hour. She was funny, open, giving, well read, and fashionable.
Dorothy was a long time member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Kirkland, Wash.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Dorelle Edwards (Gary); and her granddaughters, Holly and Lilly Edwards.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dorn; her husband, Dale; her parents, Ellen and Axel Saarikoski; and her sister, Carol.
Services will be private.
Any donations made in her memory can be directed to the Bellevue Art Museum. Remembrances of Dorothy can be shared on the Cascade Memorial website.
