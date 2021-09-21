Dorothy A. Klobucher (Stimac), 107, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2021, at Guardian Angels in Hibbing.
Dorothy was born in Cherry, Minn., on May 15, 1914, and grew up there with the Stimac family. She went to school in the Cherry area and eventually met her Husband Anton Klobucher and raised her family there. Dorothy was a homemaker and took excellent care of her friends and family in that way. She was a devout Catholic and was very involved with the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. Dorothy loved spending time outside and was known for her amazing garden. She was especially fond of flowers and enjoyed growing many different kinds.
Dorothy is survived by her nieces, Diane Astry of Cherry, Minn., Debbie Randolph of Chisholm, Minn., Sandra Sullivan of Rochester, Minn. and Kathleen Poetz of Yellville, Ariz.; her many great nieces and nephews, along with many other loved ones and relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Anna; husband, Anton; son, Anthony; brothers, George Jr., Peter, Zvanimir, Matt, John and Joseph Stimac; and her nephew, Joe Stimac.
The family cannot express enough thanks to Guardian Angels in Hibbing for their amazing and personalized care.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral of Hibbing and private services will be held. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
