Dorothy Kahn, 89, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.

She was born Aug. 25, 1932, to Herman and Anita (Grams) Kollos in Mankato, Minn.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Mark) Battaglia; grandchildren, Shawn Kruger and Kelsey (Reggie) Hirt; and three great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harold Kahn. Private committal will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

