Dorothy was born in Eveleth on Sept. 28, 1925, to parents John and Agnes (Musich) Thomas. She graduated from Eveleth High School and attended Eveleth Junior College. Following junior college, she moved to Washington, D.C., and worked at the Pentagon for one year and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for two years. She moved back to Eveleth and met and married John (Jack) Norman where they raised their three children. Throughout her life, Dorothy was an inveterate bridge play and became a life master at the game, accruing 5020 master points. She was the first person on the Iron Range to become a life master at bridge, which is quite an honor. Dorothy even had the opportunity to play against bridge great Omar Sharif and his partner in 1969. She also enjoyed antique shopping, cooking and playing the piano and accordion.
Dorothy is survived by daughter, Jessica Dewey, Brainerd; son, Robert (Carol) Norman, Eveleth; and daughter, Hollis (Tony Dierckins) Norman, Duluth; grandchildren: Jennifer Moore, Adam Dewey, Sarah Swann and Justin Palvere; and great-grandchildren, Sophia and Emma Dewey, Elizabeth, Edwin and Ethan Swann, and Benjamin and Jamie Palvere.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Norman; parents, John and Agnes Thomas; brother, Robert Thomas; and granddaughter, Nicole Palvere and her precious dog, Buffy.
Memorial services will be private at Dorothy’s request and inurnment will be at the Eveleth Cemetery.
Cremation is being handled by the Cremation Society of Minnesota.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.